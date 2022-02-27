TikTok users debate whether the family should wear blue or green

A TikTok video has sparked a debate about whether a father and daughter should be wearing green or blue.

As with the infamous dress that sparked a million online debates about its colour, Aspyn Ovard’s video has sparked numerous debates.

In Aspyn’s video, her husband Parker receives a kiss from their two-year-old daughter Cove.

“She went to put on her blue shirt so she could match her daddy,” the Utah resident captioned the video, which shows the father-daughter duo dressed alike.

However, commenters quickly disputed Aspyn’s description, claiming that the shirts were clearly light green and not blue.

“The shirts are so green it hurts,” a TikTok user said.

“There’s not a speck of blue in that shirt, hon,” another said.

“Cuties, but am I the only one who thinks they’re wearing green, not blue?” said a third commenter.

However, a few commenters agreed that the outfits were blue.

One user said: “I don’t know what ya’ll are on but it’s definitely a pale pastel blue.”

The video has been viewed nearly a million times and has gathered hundreds of comments.

Aspyn, who goes by @aspynovard, has more than 400,000 followers on the social media app.

She responded to the controversy in several other videos.

“That is definitely blue,” she said as she showed her daughter’s shirt again in one video response.

In yet another clip, the 25-year-old mom-of-two asks the toddler to weigh in.

When asked what color her shirt is, Cova replied: “Blue.”

Aspyn also posted a video of her Google search for the shirt’s official description, which listed the color as sea green.

“I despise everyone,” the mother wrote in the video’s caption.

A dress sparked a similar online debate in 2015, with people debating its colour.

That dress was blue and black, but due to an optical illusion, many people thought it was white and gold.