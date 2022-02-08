TMKOC’s Babita explains her arrest rumors, ‘police were polite’

Munmun Dutta, who starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has responded to reports of her detention by issuing a statement. Munmun was recently reported to have been arrested in a case, according to many reports. She was charged with making a casteist remark in a YouTube video last year in Haryana’s Hansi town.

Munmun Dutta stated in a new interview that she went to the Hansi Police Station ‘for a regular interrogation,’ but that she was not detained. She also stated that she was granted interim bail prior to her interrogation on Friday.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Munmun said, “Contrary to rumours claiming that I was ‘arrested’, I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials. I was not arrested. In fact, I had received the interim bail from the court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. They were extremely polite and well behaved. I have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”