Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 05:57 pm
Tom Holland talks about his experience of shooting in the film Uncharted

Tom Holland is gearing up for the premiere of Uncharted, his forthcoming action film co-starring Mark Wahlberg. In various interviews, the actor has discussed the film’s high-octane action sequences. Subsequently, he recently revealed the most astounding and proudest filming moment he experienced while working on the project. The actor co-stars with Mark Wahlberg in the new film, which looks to be an exciting journey based on the trailers and ads.

Tom Holland recently disclosed the best event from the film’s shoot, saying, “It was really remarkable the day I was hit by a car. It’s one of the best feats in the movie, in my opinion… When someone asks, ‘How was your day today? Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times,’ I said.”

Holland has previously stated that the plane stunt in the film was the most difficult he had ever shot. The actor insisted that the scene was terrifying and disclosed that they shot it for five weeks, virtually every day.

The plot of Uncharted centers around Nathan Drake (Tom Holland). Who is hired by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to help recover a fortune. Amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost by the House of Moncada 500 years ago. They quickly learn, however, that they are not the only ones looking for riches. As the deadly Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) is also on the lookout. For Nate and Sully, this treasure hunt turns into a thrilling globe-trotting adventure.

