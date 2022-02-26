Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:48 pm
Top five evergreen songs of late singer Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreeen songs

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr. Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted earlier.

However, soon after the news of her sad demise broke out, the fans and celebrities were left heartbroken and turned to social media to express their deepest condolences.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career in the film industry as a young performer, taking minor roles to help support her family when her father died.

Lata was given the name Hema when she was born, but her parents renamed her Lata after a female character named Latika in her father’s play Bhaaw Bandhan.

5 evergreen songs of the late singer, which no one has been able to forget till the date.

“Lag jaa gale”

“Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”

“Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh”

“Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya”

“Ek Pyar ka Nagma hai”

