Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 06:44 pm
Travis Scott celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Kim Kardasian Lookalike

Travis Scott

Nothing, not even Travis Scott’s new-born child with Kylie Jenner, is stopping him from partying late on weekends. According to The Daily Mail, the rapper was seen out late partying with a Kim Kardashian doppelganger on Sunday.

Scott took a night off from fatherhood to smoke with influencer Chaney James, who shares a strong likeness to Jenner’s sister Kardashian, at Dave & Busters in Los Angeles.

The Astroworld rapper reportedly went to see Kanye West’s documentary Jeen-Yuhs first before hitting the party scene with his pals Lil Kim, Gunna, and Lil Baby.

Scott may have partied late, but he still made Valentine’s Day special for his baby mama Jenner, who recently gave birth to their second child together and appears to have spent the weekend at home.

Jenner, 24, took to Instagram to document her low-key but lavish celebrations from the day; in one storey, she shared a photo of a little gingerbread house of a family of four, and in another, she shared a photo of a pink teddy bears surrounded by a bunch of flower bouquets.

Jenner also shared a photo of her living room, which was decorated with flowers, in a third photo.

