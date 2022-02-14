Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:14 am
Travis Scott Sends Kylie Jenner Dozens of Valentine’s Day Roses After Welcoming Son Wolf

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:14 am
Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott Sends Kylie Jenner Dozens of Valentine’s Day Roses After Welcoming Son Wolf

Travis Scott lavished love on Kylie Jenner on Valentine’s Day!

On Monday, the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared on her Instagram Story the extravagant way Scott, 30, chose to spend the day.

Beginning with a video set to H.E.R.’s “Every Kind of Way,” the youngest Jenner panned over her home’s foyer, which was adorned with dozens of pink and white floral arrangements. She also shared photographs of the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s sweet gesture, including one of a big pink bear surrounded by roses.

 

Jenner’s final shot was of a gingerbread home with the words “Happy Valentine’s Day.” The gingerbread house was surrounded by four gingerbread people, signifying the couple’s burgeoning family. (Jenner and Scott recently welcomed their first child, Wolf Webster.) Stormi, their daughter, is also theirs.)

“They are enjoying being a family of four,” the source adds. “Kylie is still resting and recovering. She likes staying home. Travis makes sure that she has everything that she needs. Stormi is helping out with [her] baby brother. She is the cutest big sister.”

 

 

