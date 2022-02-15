Trevor Noah will host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, will be the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 30, according to The Associated Press.

It will be the first time the event, which is traditionally held every year, has taken place since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“Trevor is an exceptional performer who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four evenings a week,” said Steven Portnoy, the association’s president and a CBS News Radio reporter.

“We can’t wait for him to help restore our 100-year Washington tradition, ‘Back to Abnormal,’ back to life.”

Noah is also set to host the Grammys this year.

Although former President Donald Trump did not attend the annual dinner during his presidency, the group has indicated that Vice President Joe Biden will be attending.

According to a press statement from the association, the event would “provide the first occasion since 2016 for the press and the president to enjoy a few laughs for a good cause.”

The dinner, which is usually attended by famous journalists, politicians, and celebrities, generates funds for scholarships.