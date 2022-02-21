Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Twin brothers marry twin sisters and give birth to twin sons
Due to an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, two recently born kids are both cousins and genetic brothers. Brittany and Briana are identical twins who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers and had children within months of each other.
Brittany and Briana posted their story on Instagram, and soon their fans were trying to find out the babies’ unusual relationship.
They uploaded an Instagram post of their adorable sons Jett and Jax and said they are, “Cousins, genetic brothers, and quaternary twins.”
