Twin brothers marry twin sisters and give birth to twin sons

Many individuals flocked to the comments area, perplexed as to how this could be possible. As one person put it: “Their mothers and fathers are identical twins. Both sets of parents then had kids. Same exact DNA created both.”

Then a second wrote: “Identical twins share the same DNA and both sets of parents are identical. If this family took an ancestry DNA Test it would show these babies as siblings, not cousins!”

They married on August 5, 2018, reside in the same house in Virginia, US (United States), and are currently growing their families together.

Previously, the pair broke the pregnancy news on their shared Instagram page and said they wanted to fall pregnant at the same time writing: “Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant!”

The post continued: “We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all!”

“Our children will not only be cousins but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can’t wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!”

