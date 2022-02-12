Twitter floods with hilarious memes on Amir Liaquat’s third marriage

Whether it’s on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, netizens are using every opportunity to roast Aamir Liaquat following the news of his third marriage. Liaquat stands out among the crowd as a man who has accomplished everything and is regularly in the news for his love issues. The troll army was flooded by the news of his third marriage.

On Wednesday night, the 49-year-old disclosed that he did his third Nikkah. He revealed that his third wife, Syed Dania Shah, 18, is a member of the famous Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, Punjab.

Following the publication of this video, meme creators went to work and made a slew of humorous memes.

The smile u know i know 😉 pic.twitter.com/ceDew8cVd1 — Waqas Siyal (@Waqaswiqii) February 10, 2022

When u order alim online ❤ and u get amir online 😂#ShizaFiza #amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/fiNLffZTFp — Muhammad Jamal Khan (@mjamalkhan46) February 10, 2022