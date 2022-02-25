Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos

Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model, hailing from India, and exclusively works in the Bollywood film industry. She was born on 25th February 1994, Haridwar, India.

She is celebrating her birthday today. Urvashi Rautela has become more active on social media in recent months. Urvashi recently used Instagram to share photos from her birthday celebrations with her fans.

She posted the caption: “Thank you for all your #birthday greetings 🍰 🧁 🎂 🎉 It is a beautiful day! It is a great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty I have in my life.”

“Thanks for being a part of this great feeling! Thank you so much to all my friends and family that wished me a happy birthday. Special thanks to all my friends who are currently globetrotting who still made the effort. I got messages from South Africa, England, France, Mauritius, Colombia, and Canada! Love you all.”

