Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:33 pm
Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos

Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model, hailing from India, and exclusively works in the Bollywood film industry. She was born on 25th February 1994, Haridwar, India.

She is celebrating her birthday today. Urvashi Rautela has become more active on social media in recent months. Urvashi recently used Instagram to share photos from her birthday celebrations with her fans.

She posted the caption: “Thank you for all your #birthday greetings 🍰 🧁 🎂 🎉 It is a beautiful day! It is a great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty I have in my life.”

“Thanks for being a part of this great feeling! Thank you so much to all my friends and family that wished me a happy birthday. Special thanks to all my friends who are currently globetrotting who still made the effort. I got messages from South Africa, England, France, Mauritius, Colombia, and Canada! Love you all.”

Have a look!

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

22 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a...
26 mins ago
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor visits Karachi's beach and dances at a wedding in traditional attire

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o, dressed in a traditional lehenga choli at a local...
46 mins ago
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani...
53 mins ago
Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson

We are all familiar with the Kim-Kanye-Pete ongoing fiasco. Kim has allegedly...
55 mins ago
Experts suggest that Kate Middleton 'had her heart set on' a different name for Prince George

The Duke and Duchess' oldest child, Prince George, almost had an entirely...
58 mins ago
Amar Khan or Aima Baig, who stole the show in a red-hot saree? 

From Amar Khan's trailer launch to Aima Baig's sister's nikkah, these two...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
5 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first Hollywood appearance to receive award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to make their debut appearance...
PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot
6 mins ago
PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan’s showbiz industry through her amazing...
Kriti Sanon
16 mins ago
Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit

Kriti Sanon used Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a neutral...
Shilpa Shetty
22 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a...
Adsence Ad 300X600