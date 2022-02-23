Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 06:18 pm
Urvashi Rautela demands apology for fake articles about her ‘love bite’

Urvashi Rautela criticized a news portal for circulating “fake” articles and speculating on whether the wound on her neck was caused by a “love bite.” She slammed the piece as “ridiculous” and demanded an apology.

Urvashi took to Twitter to post a screenshot of a news item speculating on the cause of a mark on her neck. It was described as a “love bite” in the headline. She slammed the report and requested that the website focus on her accomplishments rather than spreading false information about her.

“Ridiculous!!! It’s my red lipstick which spread from my mask. It’s hard to maintain red lips, ask any girl. Can’t believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image, especially girls. Why don’t you guys write about my achievements rather than spreading fake news for your own benefit? #needanapology,” she wrote.

