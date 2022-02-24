Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:19 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung & Sonya Hussyn at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’ 

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:19 am
Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung & Sonya Hussyn at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam' 

Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung & Sonya Hussyn at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’ 

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, “Dum Mastam,” with a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions, starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf, has its trailer launch today.

After numerous delays and promises of a release, the actor-turned-film producer vows to bring the movie to theatres this Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung, Sonya Hussyn, Humayun Saeed, Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Wajahat Rauf, and other Pakistani celebrities have been spotted dressed to the nines.

Check out the glimpses of the event:

Watch the official trailer here:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

46 mins ago
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Hania Aamir is an extremely talented, gorgeous, and brilliant Pakistani actress. This...
50 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth fights Covid, forced to cancel more meetings

The Queen delayed virtual meetings, but she is still taking "light duties"....
59 mins ago
After Catching COVID The Queen shows encouraging signs of recovery

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a phone audience to UK Prime...
1 hour ago
Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah's shameful nightclub video goes viral

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again been in the headlines...
1 hour ago
Rihanna rejects Kim Kardashian's maternity style and encourages expectant mothers to wear it all

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with lover A$AP Rocky, has...
1 hour ago
Lindsay Lohan demonstrates how to pronounce her surname, and the video quickly becomes viral

Lindsay Lohan, who recently joined TikTok, went viral after providing the proper...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf's rom-com 'Dum Mastam' trailer out now!
5 mins ago
WATCH: Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf’s rom-com ‘Dum Mastam’ trailer out now!

Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, "Dum Mastam" official trailer has been...
Russell Domingo
9 mins ago
Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan praised by coach Russell Domingo

CHITTAGONG: After their match-winning combination against Afghanistan in Wednesday's first ODI in...
Wordle Answer Today
18 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 25th February #251 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 251 that was released today, February 25,...
Rohit Sharma
23 mins ago
Rohit Sharma has become leading run-scorer in T20Is

LUCKNOW: During his 44-run knock against Sri Lanka on Thursday, India captain...
Adsence Ad 300X600