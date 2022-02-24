Adsence Ad 160X600
Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung & Sonya Hussyn at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’
Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, “Dum Mastam,” with a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions, starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf, has its trailer launch today.
After numerous delays and promises of a release, the actor-turned-film producer vows to bring the movie to theatres this Eid ul Fitr 2022.
Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung, Sonya Hussyn, Humayun Saeed, Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Wajahat Rauf, and other Pakistani celebrities have been spotted dressed to the nines.
Check out the glimpses of the event:
Watch the official trailer here:
