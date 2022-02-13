Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 06:54 pm
Urwa Hocane shares adorable moments with mother in a matching outfit

Urwa Hocane

Urwa Hocane with her mother

Urwa Hocane was recently photographed with her mother, who lives in Australia. The diva posted photos of herself with her mum on Instagram. The post drew notice because it included a series of beautiful photographs, and it will touch your heart.

Despite her hectic schedule, the Udaari actress is always available for her mother. In reality, she and the Hocane sisters have a special affinity. Her mother has always been a source of inspiration for her.

Check out the pictures!

Urwa Hocane has a long list of spectacular roles to her credit, and as a result, she has achieved great success and acclaim both in Pakistan and abroad. Madiha Maliha, Meri Ladli, Marasim, Ek Larki Pagal Si, Kahi Unkahi, and a slew of other works have featured her. Hussain’s memorable persona in “Udaari” made her extremely popular.

