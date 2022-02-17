Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 07:58 pm
Ushna Shah celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Ushna Shah celebrated her 32nd birthday this year, and her co-stars made it extra special. The actress gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her birthday celebration by posting interior photos on social media.

Ushna Shah can be seen striking a pose with cream and a spoonful of cake, as well as a slew of balloons and a birthday banner in the backdrop.

The Bewafa actress spent her birthday in private on the set of her upcoming film alongside Usman Mukhtar. Ushna wore a plum-colored short dress, which added to her glitz.

Check out the glimpses of Ushan’s birthday celebration:

