Varun Dhawan joins Madhuri Dixit for a ‘special’ collaboration

Varun Dhawan, the actor, has kept his admirers guessing with his recent Instagram picture. The actor has also shared photos with it, in which he can be seen posing with Madhuri Dixit.

Many details have not been revealed, but it appears that they are working together on a dance piece. It will be amazing to see both of them dancing together. They are excellent dancers, and their dance numbers appear in almost all of the flicks.

Sharing the post, Varun writes, “DHAK DHAK karne laga. Something special coming.” In the picture, both are wearing ethnic wear and are posing for the camera.

Madhuri and Varun have worked together in Abhishek Verma’s Kalank. The film was released in 2019.