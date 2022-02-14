Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:16 pm
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shares love on Valentine’s Day, ‘My Forever’

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:16 pm
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Valentine’s day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are smitten with each other on Valentine’s Day, and the couple is proving it with each new photo. Vicky shared a new photo with his wifey Katrina on Instagram today as they celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “With you, everyday is a day of love!” The lovebirds returned from London in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home. In Vicky’s post, they can be seen twinning in white as they smile wide for the camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif also shared a series of photos with Vicky on the day of love and wrote, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters.” Fans couldn’t keep calm as they flooded the comments section. Vicky even commented on her post and wrote, “My valentine for life!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

