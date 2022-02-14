Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shares love on Valentine’s Day, ‘My Forever’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are smitten with each other on Valentine’s Day, and the couple is proving it with each new photo. Vicky shared a new photo with his wifey Katrina on Instagram today as they celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “With you, everyday is a day of love!” The lovebirds returned from London in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home. In Vicky’s post, they can be seen twinning in white as they smile wide for the camera.

Katrina Kaif also shared a series of photos with Vicky on the day of love and wrote, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters.” Fans couldn’t keep calm as they flooded the comments section. Vicky even commented on her post and wrote, “My valentine for life!”