Victoria and the Spice Girls are reuniting to perform at the Queen’s Jubilee event

The Spice Girls are rumored to be reuniting for a special performance as part of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, with Victoria Beckham even poised to return to the stage.

The girls have apparently been asked to perform as a full band, with Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Vicky all expected to respond.

The group had previously been asked to perform at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, but were unable to do so due to scheduling conflicts.

A 2022 reunion, however, would be the first time the trio has been back together in full since their scene-stealing performance at the 2012 London Olympic Games while riding on black taxis.

On June 4th, a massive event will be held in honour of Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne, with major music acts anticipated to perform.

“BBC chiefs are determined to put on a show to remember, and what band is more legendary than the Spice Girls?” an insider told The Sun.

“The invitation has been drafted, and it is now in the hands of the ladies.”

“It’s no secret they regret passing on a comparable opportunity at the Diamond Jubilee, and they all have a profound regard for the Royal Family and the Queen,” they added.

Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Kylie Minogue, Take That, JLS, and others performed at a massive event in 2012 to commemorate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Mel B expressed her disappointment on Twitter at the time, writing, “Makes me sooo sad Spice Girls wasn’t part of the Queen’s jubilee, broke my heart big time, I was so up for it, watched some of it on TV, fantastic!”

Mel C also expressed her disappointment at not being able to attend, tweeting: “Bit irritated I’m not in Buckingham Palace” – along with a sad face emoji.

Melanie C discussed a hypothetical Spice Girls reunion last year, stating that all of her bandmates ‘absolutely strongly want to do it.’

“I tell you something, there will be if I have anything to do with it,” she told OK! Magazine.