Victoria Beckham receives a standing ovation after sharing an incredible video of her new ‘family member.’

David Beckham and his lovely wife Victoria Beckham delighted their daughter Harper with a new family member.

On Saturday, the legendary footballer and his fashion designer wife surprised their daughter by introducing their new family member to Harper.

Victoria, the former Spice Girl, announced on Instagram that the family had adopted a pet rabbit.

Harper smiled from ear to ear as she played with the fluffy animal in her hands. Their Holland lop bunny was a gorgeous colour, with brown and white fur and some small ears.

The fashion designer posted the video with the comment, “Harper Seven collected her bunny today!”

The video shows the young rabbit bouncing around on the grass as the breeze ruffles its fur — how adorable! She went on to say: “Have a wonderful weekend!!! Harper Seven’s new rabbit!!”

Victoria Beckham’s post received a lot of love from her fans and followers, with one writing: “The cutest lop-eared bunny ever!!! Lots of love to Harper and Bunny.”