Victoria Harvey, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, calls accuser Virginia Giuffre a “scam artist,” insisting she deserves a “prison cell full of rats” after the settlement.

Victoria Harvey, Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, had a lot to say after he struck a “principal settlement” with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Only hours after the settlement in the civil sexual abuse case filed in the United States made headlines, Victoria took to Instagram to slam Virginia, who filed suit against the royal in August 2021, alleging she was forced to have sex with the embattled royal on three separate occasions when she was only 17 years old.

First, Victoria asked on her Instagram Story, “What are the consequences of lying with bogus evidence?” She then posted a photo of Virginia that appeared to be a paparazzi snap with the caption “Scam artist.” Virginia went on to say in another post, “If I aged like that, I would certainly want to sue GOD,” with laughing crying emojis.

Victoria didn’t stop there, as she appeared to address the infamous photo of Andrew with Virginia and his apparent old pal Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex offender who Virginia said trafficked her alongside famed financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“She suddenly wanted to settle very quickly when all the truth about her illegal falsified photo was coming out,” she wailed in an Instagram Story post. “Her lawyers must have been terrified!! The only thing she deserves is a rat-infested prison cell.”

The infamous photo in dispute, which has garnered Virginia $160,000 in media fees, was taken in March 2001 at Ghislaine’s London house; however, she appears to have misplaced the original image during her transfer from Colorado to Sydney. Given that they were taken together, the damning proof would have been used to dispute Andrew’s claim that he never met Virginia.

Andrew’s legal team requested the original photo so that experts could verify its validity. The defence maintained that without the hard original copy, there’s no way to tell if the photo was manipulated.

“It’s time to look into her and that missing Thai kid named Jojo,” Victoria said at the end of her series of posts. It’s unclear who Andrew’s ex was referring to, but her comments on their high-profile case are unmistakable.

The amount of the settlement has not been published, according to OK!, but the 61-year-old “intends to make a considerable payment to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights,” according to the paperwork submitted to a U.S. court.

Furthermore, the paper stated that Queen Elizabeth II’s son “never intended to damage Ms Giuffre’s character” and “accepts that she has suffered as an established victim of abuse as well as as a result of unwarranted public insults.”

“Prince Andrew regrets his affiliation with Epstein, and commends the fortitude of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing out for themselves and others,” the paper said after conceding that “Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.”