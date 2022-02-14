Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Virginia Roberts, Prince Andrew’s accuser, may present critical evidence in court

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:03 pm
Virginia Roberts

Virginia Roberts, Prince Andrew’s accuser, may present critical evidence in court.

Virginia Roberts has been asked by Prince Andrew’s counsel to ‘give over’ the original photos of the couple together at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London house.

Andrew Brettler, the Duke of York’s US attorney, has apparently made a request to obtain the infamous photograph, which supposedly shows a smiling Prince Andrew with his arm around Ms Robert’s waist and Maxwell standing behind the duo in a doorway of her London flat.

According to the I daily, Brettler, who works for the Queen’s second son, has arranged for a photography expert to investigate the original if they can gain access to it.

The lawyer is hoping that the expert would call the photograph’s legitimacy into question. Ms Giuffre filed a court complaint against Prince Andrew and his legal team in New York last August, alleging that Andrew assaulted her three times.

Since the claims were made public, Andrew has firmly denied them.

Virginia Roberts has previously stated that the photos could be in moving boxes at her in-laws’ house in Sydney, Australia. It’s not apparent where it is right now.

 

 

Read More

14 mins ago
Nick Jonas dresses up to watch the Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently shared details about his preparations for the Super Bowl...
18 mins ago
Kate Middleton, Prince William refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

Due to security concerns, Prince William and Kate Middleton are alleged to...
24 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton refused to name their daughter Charlotte after Queen Diana

Due to security concerns, Prince William and Kate Middleton are alleged to...
24 mins ago
Can you find Anil Kapoor in his school throwback photo?

Anil Kapoor has posted a flashback photo from his school days with...
29 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making efforts to boost popularity in US, expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who left the royal family and came...
41 mins ago
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi!

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jason Roy
2 mins ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy fined for violating PSL Code of Conduct

PSL 7: Jason Roy, a batter for the Quetta Gladiators, has been...
Prince Philip
5 mins ago
Prince Philip was a nightmare: admits writer while penning Duke’s biography

Gyles Brandreth, a writer, remembered a tense interaction he had with Prince...
8 mins ago
Gas shortage in Sindh: SHC seeks explanation from energy, finance secretaries

Sindh High Court on Monday summoned federal secretaries of energy and finance...
Queen
10 mins ago
The Queen celebrates her first Valentine’s Day without Prince Philip’s “thoughtful” gestures

The Queen is believed to be feeling the absence of her beloved...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600