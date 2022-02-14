Virginia Roberts, Prince Andrew’s accuser, may present critical evidence in court.

Virginia Roberts has been asked by Prince Andrew’s counsel to ‘give over’ the original photos of the couple together at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London house.

Andrew Brettler, the Duke of York’s US attorney, has apparently made a request to obtain the infamous photograph, which supposedly shows a smiling Prince Andrew with his arm around Ms Robert’s waist and Maxwell standing behind the duo in a doorway of her London flat.

According to the I daily, Brettler, who works for the Queen’s second son, has arranged for a photography expert to investigate the original if they can gain access to it.

The lawyer is hoping that the expert would call the photograph’s legitimacy into question. Ms Giuffre filed a court complaint against Prince Andrew and his legal team in New York last August, alleging that Andrew assaulted her three times.

Since the claims were made public, Andrew has firmly denied them.

Virginia Roberts has previously stated that the photos could be in moving boxes at her in-laws’ house in Sydney, Australia. It’s not apparent where it is right now.