Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:12 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Visitors who have been vaccinated will be able to avoid wearing masks inside Disney World

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:12 pm
Disney World

Visitors who have been vaccinated will be able to avoid wearing masks inside Disney World

The masks will be removed for vaccinated guests to Walt Disney World in Florida beginning this week, according to The Associated Press.

With one exception, the theme park resort stated Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor settings.

Visitors ages 2 and up will still need to wear face masks on enclosed vehicles, such as the resort’s monorail, buses, and sky gondola.

The new mask regulation goes into force on Thursday, according to Disney World officials on the resort’s website.

Regardless of vaccination status, current recommendations require all visitors to wear masks in all indoor settings.

Unvaccinated visitors will still be required to wear masks in all interior places after the new standards go into force on Thursday, according to Disney. – Associated Press

 

Read More

15 mins ago
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, promises to 'try damndest' to win her back

Kim Kardashian isn't the only Kardashian whose ex is attempting to win...
19 mins ago
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre resolved their assault case for THIS MASSIVE AMOUNT

According to reports, Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre settled their...
45 mins ago
Metronomy see a 'Small World' emerge from pandemic

PARIS - As the title of his new album suggests, Metronomy's Joe...
54 mins ago
According to Bethenny Frankel, Kanye West is clearly going through something that defies logic

Kanye West is advised to tread carefully if he wants the court...
54 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari shares she added a clause to her Nikkahnama that Arez can't marry again

Actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after...
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is helping mommy take care of little brother

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner' daughter Stormi is trying to be...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Silencing young voices biggest injustice in country, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that...
Britney Spears
4 mins ago
Britney Spears’ previous penthouse is up for sale for THIS OUTSTANDING sum

A luxurious New York City apartment once held by Britney Spears at...
Macron
4 mins ago
Macron hosts African leaders ahead of expected Mali withdrawal

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron hosts African leaders on Wednesday ahead of...
Gigi Hadid
7 mins ago
Gigi Hadid stuns in a casual ensemble at the Michael Kors Show

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid looked lovely in a casual yet fashionable ensemble...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600