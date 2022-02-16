Visitors who have been vaccinated will be able to avoid wearing masks inside Disney World

The masks will be removed for vaccinated guests to Walt Disney World in Florida beginning this week, according to The Associated Press.

With one exception, the theme park resort stated Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor settings.

Visitors ages 2 and up will still need to wear face masks on enclosed vehicles, such as the resort’s monorail, buses, and sky gondola.

The new mask regulation goes into force on Thursday, according to Disney World officials on the resort’s website.

Regardless of vaccination status, current recommendations require all visitors to wear masks in all indoor settings.

Unvaccinated visitors will still be required to wear masks in all interior places after the new standards go into force on Thursday, according to Disney. – Associated Press