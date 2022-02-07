Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do will hit screens this Eid!

Wajahat Rauf announced the release of his upcoming production Parde Mein Rehne Do starrer Ali Rehman and Hania Amir.

Rauf took to his Instagram to announce the glad tiding for the viewers.

“Delighted to announce the release date of our 4th film ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ on Eid ul Fitr. Let’s welcome our audiences back to cinemas!”

Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie revolves around a social issue and is a light comedy.

The storyline covers the life of a couple and their early marriage life issues.

The star studded film have sky rocketed the expectations of the viewers as the teaser looks promising.

Apart from Hania and Ali Rehman, a number of big wigs like Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal will also be seen in the movie.

After appearing together in movie Jannan, Hania and Rehman will make their second appearance as a couple in the Wajahat Rauf’s production.

On the work front, Hania is nowadays working for a drama serial Mere Humsafar while Ali Rehman will be seen in upcoming drama Badshah Begum with Zara Noor Abbas.