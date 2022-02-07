Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 10:05 am
Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do will hit screens this Eid!

Wajahat Rauf announced the release of his upcoming production Parde Mein Rehne Do starrer Ali Rehman and Hania Amir.

Rauf took to his Instagram to announce the glad tiding for the viewers.

“Delighted to announce the release date of our 4th film ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ on Eid ul Fitr. Let’s welcome our audiences back to cinemas!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wajahat Rauf (@wajahatraufofficial)

Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie revolves around a social issue and is a light comedy.

Read more: Hania Amir, Ali Rehman Khan brew sizzling chemistry in ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do‘

The storyline covers the life of a couple and their early marriage life issues.

The star studded film have sky rocketed the expectations of the viewers as the teaser looks promising.

Apart from Hania and Ali Rehman, a number of big wigs like Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal will also be seen in the movie.

After appearing together in movie Jannan, Hania and Rehman will make their second appearance as a couple in the Wajahat Rauf’s production.

Read more: Wajahat Rauf’s ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ is about a social issue

On the work front, Hania is nowadays working for a drama serial Mere Humsafar while Ali Rehman will be seen in upcoming drama Badshah Begum with Zara Noor Abbas.

