Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 03:53 pm

‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley found dead

Moses J. Moseley, The Walking Dead actor, was found dead in Georgia with a gunshot wound after his family filed a missing report last week.

“Moses was a very talented person, with a bright light around him. He will be missed deeply by his friends, family and fans. Always a ball of happy energy around him,” his agent Tabatha Minchew said in the statement.

Moses J. Moseley, 31, was found dead at the Hudson Bridge neighbourhood of Stockbridge, Georgia, his family said.

However, the cause of his death is still unclear. But, it is suspected that the actor died of suicide.

Relatives said they hadn’t heard from the actor since January 23. They filed a missing person’s report on Wednesday.

The star played Michonne’s pet zombie Mike on AMC’s The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015.

