Was playing Batman the childhood dream of Robert Pattinson?

Robert Pattinson spent his “entire childhood” dressing up as Batman, according to him. Now, the British actor is set to make his screen debut as the caped crusader in the upcoming DC Comics film.

Pattinson, 35, said on the red carpet for a London screening of ‘The Batman’ on Wednesday, “This is odd to me.” “I’m interested to see what my younger self thinks of this.”

Read more: Zoe Kravitz was’really thrilled’ to learn more about Selina Kyle’s past in ‘The Batman.’

Pattinson, who rose to international popularity thanks to the ‘Twilight’ films, joins Adam West, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and, most recently, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

“I mean, the people who portrayed (Batman) have all been such huge aspects of my life and my passion in movies. Also to why I wanted to be an actor in the first place,” Pattinson remarked.

“It’s really fantastic to be a part of the same coterie,” he added. Adding that acting while wearing a mask was “quite challenging” (playing Batman). When I was a kid, I suppose my outfit was an Adam West costume.”

Read more: ‘She Held My Hand,’ Robert Pattinson says of his Batman performance, which made girlfriend Suki Waterhouse cry

The plot of the film follows the murders of numerous top officials by a vicious serial murderer known as the Riddler, Batman investigates corruption in Gotham.

Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Paul Dano round out the cast. Selina Kyle/Catwoman is played by Zoe Kravitz.

‘The Batman’ will be released worldwide on March 1st.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com