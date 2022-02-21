Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm
WATCH: A bride doing push-ups in her bridal outfit goes viral

The video of a bride doing push-ups in her heavy bridal gown (lehenga) has gone viral.

You might have seen the bride dancing and having fun during their wedding. Now, this bride took things to another level and exercised in her heavy lehenga and Indian jewelry, with her hair and make-up neatly done.

In the viral video, the bride can be seen donning a red heavy lehenga with embellished traditional jewelry and doing push-ups in full swing.

Check it out!

The video is making the rounds on the internet and social media users have flooded the comment section with lovely comments.

