WATCH: Aamir Liaquat Hussian reveals the reason behind his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time to Syeda Dania Shah yesterday, shared the reason behind his third marriage during a live talk show on a private news channel.

His video went viral on social media, and it reveals why he is married for the third time to Syeda Dania.

The PTI MNA and host announced his marriage on his official Instgaram handle yesterday.

Read more: Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third marriage to Dania Shah triggers hilarious memes The host shared his wedding picture with Dania and wrote, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat) As per details revealed by his post, the host married an 18-year-old girl named Syeda Dania Shah. Read more: Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation Whereas, a few hours back his ex-wife Syeda Tuba announced that the couple is no more in the relationship. Tuba while taking to her Instagram maintained that the divorce took place after a separation of 14 months as there was no hope of reconciliation in sight. “I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times,” her statement added.

