Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:52 pm
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat Hussian’s third wife Syeda Dania Shah gives her first interview after wedding

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot yesterday for the third time to Syeda Dania Shah, appeared in an interview with his new wife on a private news channel.

In a recent interview, Aamir Liaquat’s new wife spoke about how she faces criticism after marriage and that she allows Aamir to have further marriages.

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZ1-qzZgu0v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her video went viral on social media in no time.

Earlier, the PTI MNA and host shared the reason behind his third marriage during a live talk show on a private news channel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Dr Liaquat announced his marriage with Dania on Instagram. He wrote, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

