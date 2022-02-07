WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad rocks the floor at a recent wedding

Parizaad: The superhit drama serial has finally come to an end with a blockbuster screening. Since the first episode, fans have been hooked to their television screens. Watching Parizaad’s (as performed to perfection by Ahmed Ali Akbar) journey throughout the serial made people cry.

Ahmed Ali Akbar, who is busy garnering love and being praised for his outstanding acting, was spotted in a recent wedding and winning the hearts of fans with his dance moves.

The actor is having a great time dancing and taking in the wedding celebrations. Fans can’t get enough of his smile, so he’s back in the spotlight.

