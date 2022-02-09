Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Feb, 2022. 11:54 pm
WATCH: Alizeh Shah flaunts her hair like a true diva

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who was in the headlines for her bold personality, gave her fans major hair goals in her latest video.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress flaunted her hair like a pro and proved she is a diva of the showbiz industry. Wearing a white low-neck top, Shah looks stunning in her new look.

“Happy?” Alizeh captioned her post.

 

From long hair to short hair and multiple colour transformations, it seems like Alizeh loves experimenting with her hair.

Earlier, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress expressed her displeasure over how she was asked to be a part of an item song. “You know, I even got offered an item song right after that video got leaked? One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl,” said Alizeh Shah.

She further lamented, “Do you know I was with my family in that car? If my family does not have any issues, who are these nameless, faceless people on social media who decide to judge me?”

