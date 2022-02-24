WATCH: Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf’s rom-com ‘Dum Mastam’ trailer out now!

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:19 am
Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, “Dum Mastam” official trailer has been released, starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf in the lead roles.

The upcoming film is a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions director by Ehtesham Uddin. After numerous delays and promises of a release date, the actor-turned-film producer promises that the film will be released in theatres this Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Read more: Amar Khan looks ravishing in red saree at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’

The upcoming film is a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions, directed by Ehtesham Uddin. After numerous delays and promises of a release date, the actor-turned-film producer promises that the film will be released in theatres on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

Last year, Siddiqui expressed his excitement for the film’s debut by sharing the film’s poster.

“Have waited with baited breath to unveil the fresh from the oven poster of my first 70mm baby, Dum Mastam. It is a beautiful creation of our hard work and heart work,” he wrote.

“A big thank you to the entire team of Dum Mastam: writer, actors, director, ADs, choreographer, technicians, costume designer, lyricists, music directors, editors, cinematographer, foley, background score guys, sound recording team, spot boys, and the chaiwalas who kept us awake at ungodly hours. Also, our official hospitality partners, Pearl Continental and Marriott. Special mention Bilal for this very sprightly, very colourful poster and Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for gracing the film with his first ever cameo,” he added.

Watch the trailer launch event of the film here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dummastamthefilm (@dummastamthefilm)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

