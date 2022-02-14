Watch Ananya Panday accidentally confirms dating, refuses later

Ananya Panday, who is rumored to be dating Ishaan Khatter, appears to have confirmed her relationship status. When questioned directly if she was dating anyone, she flushed and backtracked, opting instead to claim that she is ‘happy.’

Ananya, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, the actors of Gehraiyaan, got together for a promotional interview and played a round of Never Have I Ever. If they had completed the task, they were instructed to eat a bite of the food that had been placed in front of them.

Watch here!

In a video shared by Zomato, the four were asked if they ever lied about their relationship status. Siddhant declared, “Never,” to which Ananya and Deepika asked, “So, what is your relationship status?” He smiled and said, “Suno, aisa hai ki bhookh lagi hai toh main kha hi leta hoon (See, I am hungry right now, so I am going to eat).”

Ananya said that she has ‘never lied’ about her relationship status, prompting Deepika to ask, “Who are you dating right now?” Ananya replied, “I can’t say who,” before seemingly realising that she all but confirmed that she has a boyfriend. Deepika continued, “Are you seeing anyone right now?” Ananya dodged the question and said, “I am happy.”