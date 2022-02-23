Pakistan’s famed VJ Anoushey Ashraf made interesting revelations regarding her partner in future including her controversial statement about Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s projects.

In a fun interview with host Tabish Hashmi on his To Be Honest, the 38-year-old spilled the beans that actress Saba Qamar is going to marry soon. Anoushey further revealed that she recently saw the Baaji star’s husband-to-be.

Take a look:

On the occasion, the popular RJ went on to add that she wouldn’t work with writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar ever, even if she was offered Rs5 million.

Ashraf’s opinion was then shared all over Instagram and has drawn intense hate for not wanting to work with Qamar.

However, after the brutal backlash, Ashraf explained that due to her comment, many have been “slandering and abusing” her.

“All I said was what I felt was right. That I don’t agree with his vision and ethos and that’s my right. It’s an opinion and I put it out respectfully. I was also ASKED this question so I have an answer in return. Respectfully. And earnestly,” she wrote in her post.

Earlier, Saba Qamar had called off her engagement to entrepreneur Azeem Khan, citing personal reasons.

“Hi everyone, I have a very important announcement to make. Due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan. We are not getting married now,” she had posted on Instagram.

She had further made a surprising revelation saying: “I also want to clear one important thing that is, I have never met Azeem Khan in my life. We were only connected over the phone.”