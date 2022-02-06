Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

In a recent BTS video clip shared on Instagram, the Laapata actress showed how struggling it is to appear for a photoshoot when you have your kids crying at the very moment.

“Organic content! The real struggle behind getting the perfect ‘Couple goal picture; after 2 babies,” she captioned the post.

In the video, Ayeza and Danish were seen posing for a romantic click but at the same time, the camera shot baby Rayan crying as he was locked up at the moment.

The relatable fun video has garnered love and laugh reacts within no time.

To note Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter, Hoorain and son, Rayan.