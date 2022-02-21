Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 03:11 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH: Did Zarnish Khan dub Alizeh Shah a ‘Badtameez’?

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 03:11 pm
Zarnish Khan discusses about the rudeness of Alizeh Shah

As a few celebrities from the industry had mentioned actress Alizeh Shah as ‘unprofessional’ for being rude with other co-actors, talented star Zarnish Khan has also shared her opinion regarding Shah’s disrespecting behaviour.

In a chit-chat with Voice Over Man aka director Wajahat Rauf, the Aietbaar star was asked who would win between you and Alizeh Shah if you two have an ugly spat competition.

To which Zarnish surrendered to lose and said, “Only she [Alizeh] would win no matter who is in front of her”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Earlier, actor Naveed Raza had detailed how ‘unprofessional’ Shah is when it comes to give respect to the senior actors.

During an interview with host Ahsan Khan, Naveed said that the Ehd-e-Wafa actress had a hard time accepting Yasir Nawaz’s seniority on the sets of Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

“I think that no matter how much you work, whether you are famous or not, even if you are very talented, you should never drop the element of seniority and respect,” he told the host.

“You do not bring your personal issues on set. It’s a workplace. Yasir Nawaz is not just our friend, he has a profile. He has worked more than us and everybody recognizes him as an exceptional actor and director,” added the actor.

Also Read: Zarnish Khan hits back at Maira Khan for ridiculing people on class differences

Detailing the Ehd-e-Wafa star’s behaviour on set, Naveed added, “Who gave you the right to not listen to him, change his lines, reject scenes with him. She would tell the makeup man to ask Yasir to move his seat farther during makeup sessions.”

“This is disrespect. Even in friendships, you have to respect,” he asserted.

Read More

2 hours ago
Princess Diana's solo journey to New York City helped put Brooklyn on the map

Princess Diana visited Brooklyn in February 1989. The 27-year-old prince came in...
2 hours ago
How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7: Release date and time

It's almost time to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 on HBO...
2 hours ago
What Happens in the Euphoria Season 2 Finale ? A Look at the Most Outlandish Fan Theories

Viewers of Euphoria are well aware that East Highland High School is...
2 hours ago
Vaani Kapoor hopes this year to be her best in Hindi cinema

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is hoping that 2022 is her best year...
3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan fuels dating rumours with Saba Azad after recent meetup

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan spent his Sunday afternoon in the company of...
3 hours ago
'God Save The Queen,' letters come in after Elizabeth is infected with COVID

News that Britain's Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19 drew shock,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

10 mins ago
UNICEF executive director acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts towards child rights, SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director of United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell on...
mainland chinese
12 mins ago
Fewer new local COVID-19 cases reported on Chinese mainland Sunday

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19...
novak djokovic
23 mins ago
After Australian furore, Djokovic starts his season in Dubai

Novak Djokovic's season, derailed in January when he was deported from Australia, finally...
avanceon
24 mins ago
Avanceon secures Rs750 million project for Masjid Al-Haram expansion

KARACHI: Avanceon Saudi for Energy Co WLL, a subsidiary of Avanceon FZE,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600