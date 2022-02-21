As a few celebrities from the industry had mentioned actress Alizeh Shah as ‘unprofessional’ for being rude with other co-actors, talented star Zarnish Khan has also shared her opinion regarding Shah’s disrespecting behaviour.

In a chit-chat with Voice Over Man aka director Wajahat Rauf, the Aietbaar star was asked who would win between you and Alizeh Shah if you two have an ugly spat competition.

To which Zarnish surrendered to lose and said, “Only she [Alizeh] would win no matter who is in front of her”.

Earlier, actor Naveed Raza had detailed how ‘unprofessional’ Shah is when it comes to give respect to the senior actors.

During an interview with host Ahsan Khan, Naveed said that the Ehd-e-Wafa actress had a hard time accepting Yasir Nawaz’s seniority on the sets of Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

“I think that no matter how much you work, whether you are famous or not, even if you are very talented, you should never drop the element of seniority and respect,” he told the host.

“You do not bring your personal issues on set. It’s a workplace. Yasir Nawaz is not just our friend, he has a profile. He has worked more than us and everybody recognizes him as an exceptional actor and director,” added the actor.

Detailing the Ehd-e-Wafa star’s behaviour on set, Naveed added, “Who gave you the right to not listen to him, change his lines, reject scenes with him. She would tell the makeup man to ask Yasir to move his seat farther during makeup sessions.”

“This is disrespect. Even in friendships, you have to respect,” he asserted.