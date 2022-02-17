Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
WATCH: Falak Shabbir serenades his baby girl and her expression is adorable
Falak Shabbir, who welcomed his first child, a daughter with wife Sarah Khan, on October 8, 2021, is on daddy duty and loving every minute of it.
On Instagram, the Zindagi singer posted an adorable video while serenading his daughter Alyana, and her expressions are priceless.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Fans are gushing over this cute bond as they couldn’t help but share their love and well wishes to the father-daughter duo.
The popular showbiz couple, Sarah and Falak, have usually shared cute glimpses of their daughter separately on their Instagram handles.
