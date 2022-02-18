Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:58 pm
WATCH: Ghana Ali and her husband are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Ghana Ali and her husband are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Actress Ghana Ali celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Umair Gulzar. The couple, who welcomed their first baby in 2021, treated fans to an adorable family anniversary celebration.

Taking to Instagram, the Sun Yaara actress shared a sweet video while cutting their anniversary cake.

In the caption, Ghana wrote, “Happy Anniversary, honey! Thank you for standing by my side when times get hard thank you for bearing all that pain and still laughed when I knew u didn’t even wanted to smile…”

Read more: Ghana Ali all smiles for a latest photoshoot with her little one

“Thank you for being an awesome father to your kids, Thank you for giving me an amazing family. I still remember the moment when you and I became WE! No matter how hard it gets I and faija will hold you tight for the rest of our lives! We wuv you daddy Like you say (60 more years to go),” she added.

In response, her husband replied to her with a lovely comment. He said, “Happy anniversary to my world’s beautiful wife. You were always there when I was seeing people’s weirdest faces and you stood by me. Thank you for standing with me.”

In the video, the actress is seen holding her little daughter, Faija.

Take a look:

Ghana Ali and Umair Gulzar got married in the year 2021.

