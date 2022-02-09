Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi’s #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just made things even more interesting!

The dance challenge just keeps getting better! After many showbiz stars, Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi also accepted the challenge and vibing to Sohne Tu for the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan and fans are totally loving it.

Their dance video has quickly gone viral and becomes everyone’s favourite on the internet!

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

“Challenge accepted @muneeb_butt We paired up to show off our moves on our new jam #SohnaTu We had so much fun moving to this funky beat I love you @anoushayabbasiofficial my little champ. Show us your moves too! Join in on this cool #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge.” the Do Bol actress wrote in the caption.

