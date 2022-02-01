Pakistan’s hit drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, which created abuzz all over the internet with its storyline, has been deliberately copied by Indian television.

Apart from copying the storyline, the Indian rip-off Kaamnaa, has also taken the advantage of being able to replicate dialogue from Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui’s starrer.

The Indian drama has recreated one of the most talked-about scenes from Mere Paas Tum Ho, featuring dialogue from Humayun Saeed, which became globally popular.

The ‘misogynistic’ dialogue from the serial had also triggered a plethora of memes with people coming forward to highly condemn the serial.

However, reacting to the story, Seed himself dropped down a couple of crying face emojis.

Infidelity, love, and betrayal between a husband and wife were highlighted in Mere Paas Tum Ho. The project has been considered one of Pakistan’s most popular serials.

On the other hand, Khalil-ur-Rehman, the director was also heavily bashed for promoting sexism and misogyny in the drama, with many celebrities and netizens had demanded to ban him on TV.