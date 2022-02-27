Watch Madhuri Dixit dances to Fame Game song Dupatta Mera

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web series she created. The performance is available to watch on Netflix and includes a dance sequence called Dupatta Mera.

Madhuri, dressed in a crimson lehenga and accompanied by backup dancers, is seen dancing to the song. However, the song’s reception among the actor’s fans is mixed.

Sharing the song on his social media platforms, producer Karan Johar wrote, “She’s back with her effortless, magnificent and graceful moves that will leave you all mesmerized. And yes, Anamika is the same, choreographed by the supremely talented Vaibhavi Merchant.”

Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A viewer found the song to be a copy of Madhuri’s own hit dance number and wrote, “Aaja Nachle copy paste.” Another commented, “This is Jazba original song from Ladies v/s Ricky Behl movie distorted. No original talent.” Finding it similar to one of Kareena Kapoor’s songs, another viewer said, “For some reason this song sounds like Halkat Jaawani from movie Heroine.”