WATCH: Makeup artist Babar Zaheer shares a cute video of Sajal Aly

Pakistan’s top celebrity hair and makeup artist, Babar Zaheer just shared a super adorable video of Sajal Aly, and fans can’t get enough of her cuteness.

In the video, Babar asked the Mom actress, “What is your good side? and which angle would you prefer if I wanted to make a video?” to which Sajal confidently replied, “I prefer every angle. I don’t care about any side.”

Babar also gave a compliment to the actress, saying, “You are so pretty.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Zaheer (@iambabarzaheer)

On the work front, the diva is currently winning hearts with her powerpack acting in the ongoing drama serial Ishq E Laa and Sinf e Aahan.

