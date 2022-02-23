Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:11 pm
WATCH: Mishi Khan lands in hot water for her viral dance video 

Mishi Khan, the legendary actress, was seen dancing her heart out at a recent wedding to the Bollywood song Ik Chumma. Netizens trolled her as soon as the video got public attention. There are no boundaries when it comes to bashing her dance moves or making ageist remarks.

The Boota from Toba Tek Singh actor was recently spotted at a wedding showing off her Bollywood dance talents. The star seemed to be having a great time.

Check it out!

Keyboard warriors wrote cringe-worthy comments under the comment section of her dance video.

