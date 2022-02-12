Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Feb, 2022. 10:50 pm
Watch: Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit 

Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, highlighted highlights from his recent visit to the UAE on Saturday.

The Duke of Cambridge posted the highlights on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official YouTube account, with the caption: “UAE Visit – Jubail Mangroves, Dubai Expo, and More.”

The prince stated in the video’s description, “A lovely day in the UAE!” It was lovely to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration, and innovation, from seeing the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to viewing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating UK National Day at the Dubai Expo.”

At the Expo site in Dubai, Prince William also met with Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

 

