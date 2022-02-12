Watch Ranveer Singh grooves with Alia Bhatt at her Dholida song

Alia Bhatt has been making the rounds in the media, as she prepares to amuse her fans with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is doing everything she can to promote her film. The producers just published a new song called ‘Dholida,’ which piqued listeners’ interest even further.

Alia Bhatt had shared the clip on her social media along with the caption, “An absolute dream come true to dance on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music. My heart forever beats to Dholida.” The first track from the movie has become an instant hit.

Ranveer Singh recently joined Alia Bhatt on the Dholida song and rocked with her. As he danced with Alia, the ’83’ star flaunted his characteristic style.

Check out!