Actress Saeeda Imtiaz, popularly known for her role in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s biopic Kaptaan, shared her recent bold video flaunting her toned waist.

Taking to Instagram, the stunning model soared temperatures in a new bold video and left naysayers objectifying her post. “I’m flirtin? Oh sorry, I live in the real world where it’s called talkin,” she captioned the post.

In the clip, Saeeda is seen wearing a sleeveless white crop with a mini sarong of the same colour that gave her look a major sultry vibe as she shot herself in the mirror.

The video clip garnered love reacts along with critics calling her out for displaying her revealed body online.

Imtiaz, who has won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills, has been receiving praises from across the border too.

She is famous in Pakistan for her leading role as Jemima Khan in Imran Khan’s biopic which is yet to be released.