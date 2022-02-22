Watch Shah Rukh Khan brings back his Don avatar

Shah Rukh Khan is reprising his role as an action hero. However, not in the way that his followers had anticipated. Shah Rukh Khan has uploaded a video on his social media accounts in anticipation of his upcoming flick Pathan, which will also be an action film.

The video is a commercial for a beverage brand, and it has Shah Rukh fighting bad guys from atop a train and later inside the train. It all starts with Shah Rukh watching his own film in a cinema. It then cuts to the movie, when Shah Rukh knocks up several villains in his long hair and dark suit.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram, “Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan (You must know my name. I am not soft, but a storm).”

