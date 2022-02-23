Shahveer Jafry dances on ‘Sweetheart’ with his sweatheart Ayesha Beig 

Famed vlogger Shahveer Jafry, who got married to the love of his life in an extravagant wedding, left his fanbase awestruck after he set a couple goals with wifey Ayesha Baig at a recent family wedding.

Turning to his Instagram, Shahveer Jafry, who is an avid social media user, dropped a loved-up dance video with his wife.

In the video, the love birds can be seen dancing with their hearts out to the popular Bollywood song “Sweeetheart” dressed perfectly for a day wedding and left everyone in awe with their lovely dance moves.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jay🔥 (@shahveersunny)

