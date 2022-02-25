Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:05 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch Shamita Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Such a boring day’

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:05 pm
Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty recreates ‘Such a boring day’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shamita Shetty has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss. In the house, she made some wonderful friends and fell in love with Raqesh Bapat.

In the episode, the couple expressed their feelings for one another. Shamita later appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. The actress is very active on social media, sharing photographs and videos with her followers on a regular basis. She gave her take on a trending reel today.

Shamita Shetty has posted a video on Shehnaaz Gill’s popular reel ‘Such a boring day,’ which is an audio of her time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. It was turned into a song by music composer Yashraj Mukhate, which went viral.

Check out here!

Read More

23 mins ago
Qissa Mehar Bano Ka: Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane puts a spotlight on the very important social...
24 mins ago
BTS bags the most successful global recording artist award

BTS bags the most successful global recording artist award of the year...
25 mins ago
Salman Khan poses in front of Burj Khalifa as he seems mesmerized

Salman Khan has been tremendously busy filming Tiger 3 for his upcoming...
33 mins ago
Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to Suhana, Ananya, 'Baby dolls all grown up'

On Thursday, a slew of Bollywood stars gathered to celebrate Farhan Akhtar...
40 mins ago
Watch Video: In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in an unusual video 

Alumnus of 90210 AnnaLynne McCord has been labelled a 'cringe' after posting...
43 mins ago
Ananya Pandey wishes Sanya on her birthday, calls her 'girl crush'

Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra a happy 30th birthday with a beautiful...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kendall Jenner
5 mins ago
Kendall Jenner confesses that maintaining a private diary assisted her after a ‘panic episode.’

Kendall Jenner has stated that she found relief in journaling to cope...
Hrithik Roshan
8 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan gives a shout out to girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status...
Meghan Markle
13 mins ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for breaching royal protocol...
Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage
23 mins ago
Qissa Mehar Bano Ka: Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane puts a spotlight on the very important social...
Adsence Ad 300X600