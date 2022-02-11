Watch Shehnaaz Gill looks happy as she runs after pigeons on beach

On Friday, actress Shehnaaz Gill posted a cheerful video of herself enjoying herself on the beach, inspiring many of her admirers to applaud her for going out without make-up.

On Friday afternoon, Shehnaaz posted a video to Instagram. She is seen on a beach in a black tank top and trousers in the video. Shehnaaz, who looks to be wearing minimal make-up in the video, chases the pigeons who are resting on the beach, prompting them to flee.

She captioned the video, “Wish I could fly away too”.

Many of the actor’s fans took to the comments to praise her for venturing out without make-up. “No make-up Shehnaaz is the prettiest,” wrote one. Another added, “Hats off for going out without make-up”.