Watch Shehnaaz Gill looks happy as she runs after pigeons on beach
On Friday, actress Shehnaaz Gill posted a cheerful video of herself enjoying herself on the beach, inspiring many of her admirers to applaud her for going out without make-up.
On Friday afternoon, Shehnaaz posted a video to Instagram. She is seen on a beach in a black tank top and trousers in the video. Shehnaaz, who looks to be wearing minimal make-up in the video, chases the pigeons who are resting on the beach, prompting them to flee.
Read more. Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill joins viral ‘Such a boring day’ trend
She captioned the video, “Wish I could fly away too”.
Check out the video here!
View this post on Instagram
Many of the actor’s fans took to the comments to praise her for venturing out without make-up. “No make-up Shehnaaz is the prettiest,” wrote one. Another added, “Hats off for going out without make-up”.
Download BOL News App for latest news