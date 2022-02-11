Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch Shehnaaz Gill looks happy as she runs after pigeons on beach

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:26 pm
Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill shared some happy moments

On Friday, actress Shehnaaz Gill posted a cheerful video of herself enjoying herself on the beach, inspiring many of her admirers to applaud her for going out without make-up.

On Friday afternoon, Shehnaaz posted a video to Instagram. She is seen on a beach in a black tank top and trousers in the video. Shehnaaz, who looks to be wearing minimal make-up in the video, chases the pigeons who are resting on the beach, prompting them to flee.

Read more. Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill joins viral ‘Such a boring day’ trend

She captioned the video, “Wish I could fly away too”.

Check out the video here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Many of the actor’s fans took to the comments to praise her for venturing out without make-up. “No make-up Shehnaaz is the prettiest,” wrote one. Another added, “Hats off for going out without make-up”.

Read More

33 mins ago
Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan currently winning the hearts of her...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on the Dilbar song set the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
2 hours ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that lit social media ABLAZE

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress with a lot of potential. She’s...
3 hours ago
Maya Ali strikes sultry pose for Instagram in a vivid pink attire

What stunning beauty Maya Ali looked in a recent picture that she...
3 hours ago
Here are Netflix's top 5 picks to relish over the weekend

It’s Friday already and we all are gearing up for a wonderful...
5 hours ago
Kajol to appear in Revathy's Salaam Venky, a movie based on a true story

The most nat-khat star of Bollywood town Kajol has taken the off-beat path and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

37 seconds ago
SHC dismisses pleas of Shell’s officer and others in Rs2.37bn reference

Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed petitions of Yaseer-ul-Haq Effendi,a district manager...
OnePlus Nord 2 CE
6 mins ago
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord...
Baarwan Khiladi: Mahira Khan’s debut production trailer and release date out now
7 mins ago
Baarwan Khiladi: Mahira Khan’s debut production trailer and release date out now!

The much-anticipated wait is over. The official trailer for Mahira Khan's debut...
MS VS LQ
22 mins ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600