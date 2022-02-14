Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:09 pm
Watch Shetty sisters celebrates Valentine’s Day in Gehraiyaan style

Shetty sisters

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went on a ‘triple date’ in Alibaug to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat joined them on their vacation. Akanksha Malhotra, Shilpa’s friend, joined in with her husband Rohit Aggarwal.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos from the trip. One video showed her walking hand in hand with Raj. “My Valentine… every day. Love and Faith keep us going,”

 

Raqesh also posted a video of himself and Shamita having a romantic moment. They were on a boat with the sea behind them, talking to each other. Shamita posted a video of herself being whirled around by Raqesh. From their boat, Shamita and Shilpa fed the seagulls.

