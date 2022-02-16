Actress Sonya Hussyn shares priceless moments with her family as she surprised them with happy news of buying her own home.

Taking to Instagram, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star posted an emotional yet beautiful video clip with moments of her parents captured all-teary-eyed after she announced buying a new house for her them.

“Har aulad ka bachpan sy sirf ek khwaab hota ha k maa baap k lye kuch or na sahi, magar ek chota sa ghar zaror bnaen. Wo ghar jisy wo dil sy apna keh sakain. Today, The biggest dream of my life has finally come true. ALHUMDULILLAH. Mere Ammi Abbu ka ghar,” she captioned the post.

“Aashiana-e-Tasneem,” she mentioned the text of the house’s nameplate.

She further told fans that she has shared the most priceless moments of her life. “Memory that I will cherish till my last breath,” she added.

The clip showed Hussyn made fans behold the whole happiness of her family when she came to her parents to break the news of buying a new house for them.

From breaking the news to her parents to taking them to the new house, fans were left all emotional and awestruck after she shared her joyous moments.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

However, the post has garnered much love reacts within no time. The fellow celebs also took to the comments section to shower Sonya and her with love and appreciation.